A new era will begin Friday for the Hulbert football program.
Ty Piligrim will make his Hulbert debut as head coach when the Riders visit Westville in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Riders went winless in Scott Sapulpa’s final season as head coach. They played just six games due to COVID interruptions.
“The biggest thing for this team is just seeing them get better week-in-and-out,” Pilgrim said Wednesday. “When we ended the season last year we had 13 guys, and six of them graduated. So, we have almost a completely new team. I just want to see them play hard and compete. That is what I am expecting this Friday.”
Pilgrim also spoke on if he thinks there is an obvious vocal leader, or a group of people that have stepped up to take a lead role on the team.
“We are definitely underclassmen heavy,” he said.. “We haven’t seen one particular leader come to the forefront. One guy I will say is leading a bit is Walker Eaton, our senior quarterback. He transferred from Muskogee this last year, so this is our first full year with him. We are excited to see him play this Friday and this whole season. We have some guys on the offensive and defensive side that will be some really good players for us.”
Lastly, Pilgrim wanted to shed some light on the game this week.
“We have a lot of young guys that haven’t really gotten their feet wet yet,” said Pilgrim. “I will be taking the same approach this Friday that I will be taking all season. And that is to just try and get better. We have guys that just need to get out there and get experience, so 2-3 years down the road this team can compete for a state title.”
