Tahlequah was in tune from the very start and erased Tulsa Edison, 77-21, Thursday on the opening day of a Class 5A East Regional Tournament at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The top-seeded and second-ranked Lady Tigers, who were without starters Faith Springwater and Tatum Havens, knocked down nine 3-pointers and had 10 different players finish in the scoring column.
Tahlequah (19-2) will play No. 2 seed Tulsa Will Rogers in Saturday’s regional championship in a 1:30 p.m. tipoff at the TMAC. The Lady Ropers edged Collinsville, 36-33, in Thursday’s opener.
Freshman forward Jayden Buttery scored a game-high 14 points in a starting role to pace Tahlequah, now winners of 12 straight games. Junior guard Smalls Goudeau was also in double figures with 12 points.
“You’re in single elimination right off the bat, so you want to get off to a good start, and obviously we did that tonight,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We did what we needed to do to extend our season.
“We were a little shorthanded tonight. We started two freshmen [Buttery and Kori Rainwater] and both of them played well in their first playoff game. They were both really good inside and active on the glass. They did what we needed them to do.”
The Lady Tigers had 31 points after the opening quarter and led 49-8 at halftime. In the first quarter, Buttery scored 10 of her points on four baskets and a pair of free throws, while guards Kacey Fishinghawk and Lily Couch provided a punch on the perimeter with two 3s apiece.
“When you’re balanced inside-outside, it’s always what you want on the offensive end,” Qualls said.
Tahlequah scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points. Fishinghawk buried a 3 from the left corner to make it 17-2, and Buttery followed with an offensive rebound and basket to give the Lady Tigers a 17-point cushion. Buttery had eight of her points in the first 3:05.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Eagles, 33-5, over the second and third quarters and were sparked by Goudeau’s 10 points. They twice led by as many as 56 points — Averi Keys canned a 3-pointer to make it 67-11 to start the fourth quarter, and Gracie Kimble knocked down a 3 for the game’s final points.
Kori Rainwater, Fishinghawk and Couch each closed with nine points, while Kimble came off the bench to score eight. Fishinghawk nailed three 3s, and Couch and Kimble each had two.
Saturday’s matchup will be second this season between Tahlequah and Rogers. The Lady Tigers defeated the then-No. 7 Lady Ropers, 43-35, on Dec. 10 in the Tahlequah Invitational.
“I think we’re a much better basketball team than we were when we played them the first time, and I’m sure they’re a much better team,” Qualls said. “We’ll take some time [Friday] and watch film and practice for them.”
