Emeka Obukwelu and Christian Cook were the perfect inside-out duo Tuesday for Northeastern State.
Obukwelu and Cook combined for 49 points and shot 65.5 percent overall from the floor to carry the RiverHawks to a commanding 96-60 win over Arlington Baptist in their home opener at the NSU Event Center.
Obukwelu, a grad-transfer forward from the University of Arkansas, scored 23 of his game-high 31 points in the first half and also pulled down eight rebounds. He shot 12 of 17 overall and went 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Cook, a sophomore guard, finished with 18 points on 7-of-12 overall shooting and was successful on four of his five attempts from 3-point territory.
Rashad Perkins also finished in double figures with 12 points, handed out five assists and grabbed four rebounds.
The win comes after the RiverHawks (2-1) fell to Northwestern Oklahoma, 66-58, Saturday on the final day of the MIAA/GAC Challenge in Edmond. The 36-point margin of victory was the largest under Ja Havens, who is in his second year as head coach.
“I thought it was a really good night for our team,” Havens said. “I want to thank the students that showed up. What a crowd we had and what an atmosphere they created for a college basketball game.”
NSU shot 50 percent overall, had 26 assists on 35 made field goals, and outrebounded the Patriots, 44-28.
“I thought our guys took the challenge,” Havens said. “We really challenged them to play to our standards and not pay attention to the score. I thought we did a good job of executing offensively, making the right pass when we needed to…26 assists on 35 made field goals, I love to see that. I really thought we shared the ball, moved the ball well.”
Arlington Baptist was limited to 39.7 percent shooting. The RiverHawks forced 14 turnovers and had six steals.
“Defensively, I thought we were solid,” Havens said. “I was really pleased overall with just our effort and our ability to sustain defense for 40 minutes.”
NSU closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 55-34 lead into halftime, and Arlington Baptist never got closer than 20 points for the remainder of the contest. Obukwelu started the run with a pair of free throws and added a jumper to extend NSU’s lead to 49-34 at the 1:24 mark. Perkins and Cook capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Obukwelu, who had 23 points in his debut last week against Mary, scored eight of NSU’s first 14 points, all inside the paint.
“In our three games now we’ve really defended,” Obukwelu said. “I think that coach has harped on that high-level defense. That’s one thing that our team’s trying to harp on each and every game is defense. From there, our offense is going to come. I think we’ve got a lot of elite guys that can play through the coach's offensive motion. Tonight was just one of those nights — defend and get easy buckets.”
“Emeka did a great job,” Havens said. “I think our guys recognized that he had an advantage inside and they really made it a concerted effort to get him the ball in good position, and he was able to finish.”
Cook knocked down four of NSU’s 13 3-pointers. The RiverHawks went 7 of 16 in the first half and finished at 38.2 percent.
Cook has flourished ever since the last five games of his freshman season where he averaged 17 points. The Midwest City product scored a game-high 24 points in the season opener against Mary.
“I’ve been able to adjust to the college game,” Cook said. “When I got here it was so much faster and people were stronger than me. I just had to adjust.”
The RiverHawks went up by 29 points twice midway through the second half behind a 3-pointer from guard Brad Davis that made it 75-46 at the 10:48 mark and on a basket by forward Shakeil Bertrand that gave NSU a 77-48 advantage with 8:57 remaining.
NSU went on another 10-0 run to take its biggest lead at 87-51 after a Wil McCoy trey with 6:09 left. Cook started the surge with a 3-pointer, Bertrand followed with a dunk, and Perkins added a layup in transition.
The Patriots (1-4) trimmed the RiverHawks’ lead to nine points twice in the first half after NSU went up 36-15. Da’vione Stafford had a layup with 4:25 left to make it 39-30, and Trey Ballard converted a pair of free throws to make it 41-32 at the 3:37 mark.
McCoy closed with eight points for the RiverHawks, while East Central grad-transfer Tylor Arnold followed with seven. Davis recorded a game-high six assists, and Edra Luster joined Obukwelu with eight rebounds.
The Patriots were led by Stafford’s 16 points. Ballard added 14 points, and Darrell Green closed with 11.
NSU will visit Oklahoma Christian Saturday in a 5 p.m. tipoff. The RiverHawks return to the NSU Event Center Friday, Nov. 26 when they host Haskell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.