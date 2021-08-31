Tahlequah bounced back from a loss last week to Coweta and breezed past Tulsa Will Rogers in a sweep Tuesday in varsity volleyball at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, now ranked eighth in Class 5A, won the opening set 25-12 where they closed with a 7-0 run, dominated with a 25-2 win in set two behind a 13-0 start and 10-0 finish, and were lifted by their junior varsity in a 25-15 set three victory.
Tahlequah, who improved to 8-5 overall under head coach Don Ogden, hit over .300 as a team and recorded 22 serve aces.
“We were happy to collect our eighth win, got to play at home and got to play a lot of people,” Ogden said. “What I liked about tonight is we hit at a high clip in our three matches, and our serve game was excellent again. We were able to overpower them a little bit with our serve game, and when we did attack, we hit some nice balls.
“Tonight was also an opportunity for our junior varsity to get in and get some good court action. Offensively, I thought it was a good night for everybody to step on the floor.”
Eleven different players posted at least one kill. The Lady Tigers were paced by sophomore Kori Rainwater’s eight kills on 18 swings. Senior Dorothy Swearingen added five kills on nine swings, and both Faith Springwater and Taber Gilbert added three kills.
In the serve game, junior Emma Sherron led the way with eight aces, while Rainwater followed with six. Annabelle McKenna finished with three, and McKayla Horn closed with two.
Senior Lydia McAlvain collected a team-high 21 assists, and Gilbert and McAlvain each had a pair of digs.
Tahlequah’s Thursday road match against Glenpool has been moved to a later date. The Lady Tigers will host Skiatook on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
