Tahlequah bounced back from three losses Saturday at the Owasso Festival to sweep a doubleheader against Tulsa Memorial in Tahlequah Monday evening in District 5A-4 play.
The Lady Tigers were in complete command over the entirety of the two games as they combined to outscore the Lady Chargers, 37-0, in a total of 10 innings.
The two wins put Tahlequah at 7-6 overall and 3-0 in 5A-4 under head coach Chris Ray.
The Lady Tigers collected 15 hits, and senior pitcher Bailey Jones tossed a five-inning perfect game in a 14-0 win in the opener.
“I thought Bailey’s velocity was better tonight than it has been in a while,” Ray said. “She had a little bit better command of her pitches. She had two or three more miles an hour on her fastball, and her drop ball had a little bit more bite to it. A perfect game is hard to do. The defense was really good behind her as well.”
Jones recorded six strikeouts, and needed just 60 pitches, 42 of which were strikes, to get through five innings. She forced eight groundouts, struck out the side in the third, and the only batted ball to leave the infield came on a flyout to center fielder Kloie Vertz in the fifth.
Freshman catcher Jersey Retzloff paced the offense with a perfect 3 for 3 performance and drove in a team-high five runs. Retzloff hit a pair of inside-the-park home runs and was one of three Tahlequah players to homer.
“She’s one of those kids that when she shows up to the ballpark, she’s looking for ways to improve and get better,” Ray said. “We worked on a few things in the cage with her today before we came up here. We worked on going the other way with the ball instead of pulling it so much and she kind of came out today and took what we worked on in the cages. She executed and hit the ball hard the other way.”
Lexi Hannah, Skyla Wilson and Jayley Ray each finished with two hits. Mikah Vann, Charlea Cochran, Hailey Enlow and Wilson drove in two runs apiece.
The Lady Tigers scored 11 of their runs over the first two innings. In a six-run opening frame, Retzloff closed the scoring with a three-run homer to right field, scoring Ray and Mykayla Hayes.
Vann followed a Hannah single with a home run to center to begin the scoring in the second and push Tahlequah’s lead to 8-0. Ray extended the lead to 10 runs with an RBI double to center that brought home Cochran, and Retzloff made it 11-0 with a two-out infield single that plated Ray.
Wilson added a home run to leadoff the home-half of the third. Wilson took an 0-2 pitch to center and gave the Lady Tigers a 12-0 cushion.
Retzloff made it 13-0 on her second homer with one out in the fourth, and Wilson completed the scoring with a run-scoring single to left that scored Madi Matthews.
Tahlequah continued its onslaught in the nightcap.
The Lady Tigers had nine different players in the lineup produce at least two hits, including three from both Mia Allen and Maddy Parish. Allen and Wilson each knocked in four runs, while Parish and Vertz followed with three RBIs apiece.
Paisley Qualls, Hannah, Vann, Ray, Hayes, Wilson and Linzi Woolard each closed with a pair of hits. Hannah, Vertz and Wilson each had home runs, Cochran and Vann both tripled, and Allen doubled three times and Hannah doubled once.
Tahlequah, who finished with 23 hits as a team, scored 11 of its runs during the second inning, highlighted by a pair of run-producing doubles from Allen, a two-run homer to left by Hannah, and two-run singles from Ray and Parish.
“We put the ball in play and made them make plays,” Ray said. “We just wanted to go out and put our heads down and try to get a victory by at least 10 runs so you get your positive 10 points for district play. We were able to do that in both games. You just have to have a blue collar mentality in these types of games and come out and do what you do.”
Vann went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three hits and recording nine strikeouts across five innings. Vann issued one walk.
The Lady Tigers will remain in district play Tuesday when they visit McAlester. They return home for another doubleheader against Ada on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.