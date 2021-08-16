EASY WINS: Tahlequah bombards Tulsa Rogers twice

Tahlequah combined for 27 hits and steamrolled Tulsa Will Rogers twice Monday in Tulsa in fastpitch softball action.
The Lady Tigers, coming off split in four games at the Broken Arrow Tournament Friday and Saturday, rolled to 21-0 and 15-1 wins. They go into their home opener Tuesday against Glenpool at 7-2 overall under head coach Chris Ray.
In Monday’s opener, Tahlequah pounded out 16 hits, and received a 4-for-4 performance from sophomore and newcomer Jadyn Buttery. Buttery had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs.
Tahlequah played 17 players and 10 of those had at least one hit. Freshman Amelia Miller went 2 for 2 with a grand slam and drove in a game-high five runs. Loren Walker also homered and finished with three RBIs.
Hailey Enlow and Jordan Bread added multi-hit outings, each going 2 for 2. The Lady Tigers closed with seven extra-base hits, also receiving doubles from Lexi Hannah, Jersey Retzloff and Miller.
Junior pitcher Mikah Vann struck out all three batters she faced in one inning of work as the starter. Senior Kloie Vertz posted five strikeouts in four innings, allowed three hits and issued one walk.
In the nightcap, Vertz went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one earned run on four hits in five innings. She finished with 10 strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Tigers finished with 11 hits and were sparked by Retzloff, Maddy Parish and Skyla Wilson. Retzloff clubbed two home runs and drove in two runs, Parish had two hits, including a double and had a pair of RBIs, and Wilson added a home run and also finished with two RBIs.
Following Tuesday’s matchup with Glenpool, Tahlequah will close the week at the Owasso Festival on Friday and Saturday.
Tahlequah manages second split in two days at BA Tournament: The Lady Tigers came away even in four games at the Broken Arrow Tournament Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, Tahlequah topped Tulsa Union, 5-1, and suffered a 3-2 loss to Westmoore. The Lady Tigers started the tournament with a 15-4 loss to Yukon before bouncing back to defeat Broken Arrow, 14-6, on Friday.
Against Union, Tahlequah put together back-to-back two-run innings in the third and fourth to pull away.
Hailey Enlow and Charlea Cochran each had two hits to lead an offense that finished with eight hits. Jayley Ray and Cochran both had doubles, and Lexi Hannah, Enlow, Ray, Cochran and Madi Matthews each knocked in one run.
Ray picked up the win as the starting pitcher, giving up one earned run on five hits in five innings. Ray recorded four strikeouts and issued four walks. In relief, Mikah Vann struck out two batters in one inning of work and allowed one hit.
Westmoore scored all three of its runs in the home-half of the first and was able to hold off the Lady Tigers in Saturday’s opener.
Matthews drove in both Tahlequah runs in the second inning on a single to left, scoring Ray and Mia Allen. Ray started the inning with a single to left, and Allen reached on an error.
The Lady Tigers finished with five hits, the other three coming on singles from Vann, Enlow and Allen.
Vann took the loss from the pitcher’s circle. In six innings, the left-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking one.
