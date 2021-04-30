Tahlequah got off to a good start Friday with a win over Sapulpa but couldn’t get past Westmoore in a Class 6A Slowpitch Regional in Oklahoma City.
The No. 10 Lady Tigers defeated Sapulpa, 16-9, in the regional opener behind the bats of Jadyn Buttery, Lexi Hannah and Jayley Ray. They then suffered consecutive losses of 19-6 and 12-1 to Westmoore.
Buttery knocked in a game-high six runs and belted two home runs. The freshman finished by going 2 for 2 and scored three runs against Sapulpa. Ray and Hannah both led with three hits. Ray followed Buttery with four RBIs, and Hannah crossed home plate four times and had a double and triple.
Tahlequah scored eight of its runs over the first two innings and jumped out to an 8-1 lead behind Buttery’s two three-run homers.
The Lady Tigers, who closed with 17 hits, scored their final five runs in the sixth inning.
Mia Allen closed with a pair of hits, and Hailey Enlow, Mikah Vann, Charlea Cochran, Jersey Retzloff, Maddy Parish and Kloie Vertz each had one hit.
Tahlequah’s season came to a close in the 12-1 loss to Westmoore. Enlow drove in the lone run on an RBI single in the opening frame that scored Hannah. Hannah led off with a double, which was one of just four hits for the Lady Tigers. The other two hits came from Ray and Cochran.
The Lady Tigers were paced offensively by Retzloff and Vann in the first loss to Westmoore. They both drove in a pair of runs and had a hit apiece. Tahlequah, who ended with six hits, received one RBI each from Buttery and Allen.
Tahlequah finished its season at 18-19 under head coach Chris Ray.
