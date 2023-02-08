Getting all the scheduled games in during winter months before the season ends is hard enough without adding any roadblocks. When the entire next to last week of the season is canceled due to inclement weather, coaches and athletic directors are running around like crazy, trying to find open dates that games can be plugged into.
Most canceled games are rescheduled, but occasionally non-conference games, or conference games that will not affect standings either way, will not be rescheduled, such is the case with the Tahlequah Tigers and Lady Tigers. Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud said the games canceled Jan. 30-Feb. 3 would not be rescheduled.
Tahlequah’s remaining schedule has the Tigers and Lady Tigers playing at Skiatook Friday, Feb. 10, and their final regular-season game will be at home, Senior Night, on Feb. 14 against Pryor.
The playoffs will begin Feb. 17. Cloud said the Lady Tigers would host the first round, and the Tigers will have to travel. He said the exact details would be revealed to the athletic directors in a Zoom meeting early next week.
Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss said the Cougars’ makeup games have all been rescheduled, starting with a home game Thursday, Feb. 9, against Westville.
Friday, Feb. 10 will be Senior Night for the Cougars and Lady Cougars, as they host Vian in their final home game of the season.
Keys will wrap up the regular season on the road at Howe on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars will host Districts on Saturday, Feb. 18, against Tulsa Central.
Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said the Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians had to reschedule one game at Roland on Monday, Feb. 13. First, though, they will travel to Wagoner, Friday, Feb. 10, then travel to Roland, and wrap up their regular season at Claremore Sequoyah on Feb. 14.
District play will be at Sequoyah, Feb. 18, against Westville. Tipoff for the girls’ game will be at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Hulbert Athletic Director Jordan Hill said the Riders’ and Lady Riders’ only makeup game will be a home game, Friday, Feb. 10, against Warner, and their final regular-season game will be at Warner, Feb. 14. Hulbert will host Districts, Feb. 17, against Haskell.
