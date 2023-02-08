Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon, and continue rising to a crest of 11.5 feet late Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&