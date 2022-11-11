PONCA CITY – The Tahlequah Tigers’ football team has had a rough season this year, making the transition from Class 5A to Class 6A. It didn’t get any easier Friday night in Ponca City, when the Tigers fell to the Ponca City Wildcats, 35-7, in the first round of the Class 6A-ll state playoffs.
Ponca City struck first on a two-yard run and successful PAT at the 6:23 mark of the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Two-thirds of the way through the second period, the Ponca City quarterback snuck in from the two, the PAT was good, and with 4:55 remaining in the first half, the Wildcats led 14-0.
Less than 30 seconds later, what appeared to be an incomplete pass was ruled a fumble, and the fumble recovery run-in from the18 counted for six. The PAT made it 21-0, and that’s how the first half ended.
The second half continued much as the first, with the Ponca City Wildcats picking off 2-3 Brody Younger passes, and stopping the Tigers at every turn. One interception was returned to the three yard line. The Tiger defense stepped up, forcing Ponca City to use all four downs before finally punching it in.
Late in the game, Cash McAlvain took over at quarterback and engineered a drive that covered almost 80 yards, aided greatly by a 20-yard run by senior running back Josh Munoz. With two second left on the game clock, McAlvain scramble, looking for an open receiver, and finally dove in himself for the Tigers’ only score of the game. Bodee Jimerson added the PAT to end the scoring.
Seniors Coda Bunch, Munoz, Dylan Leep, Cale Matlock, Tate Whitmore, Adam Arnall, and Braxton Rooster, unfortunately, were playing their final game in a Tiger uniform.
Tahlequah Tiger Head Coach Brad Gilbert said he hated that it ended the way it did. He said the Tigers didn’t play very well at all, that they had several turnovers, and that when that happens, it’s hard to win a ballgame.
Still, he said he was proud of the boys, that they never quit fighting, never quit trying, right up through the final buzzer.
“These kids knew all season what we were up against, and they gave it their all,” Gilbert said. "I’m very proud of them, and just wish it hadn’t ended like this."
The Tigers ended their season at 3-8, and added the ninth straight playoff appearance to their resume.
