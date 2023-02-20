Hulbert Head Baseball Coach John Rozell was asked by someone recently who his ace pitcher would be this year.
“Ethan,” said Rozell.
Rozell wasn’t being funny, catty, or evasive. He was entirely serious when he said his ace pitcher would be Ethan.
“We have a three-headed monster leading our pitching staff,” he said. “We have Ethan Thompson, Ethan Reese, and Ethan Ellis who will be our main pitchers.”
Thompson and Reese are sophomores, and Ellis is a freshman. Rozell said between the three of them, they bring just about everything to the plate. Thompson is a crafty pitcher who throws hard, but he also has a lot of good off-speed pitches, and has real good command of the strike zone. He has a very high baseball IQ, Rozell said.
“Thompson will be our starting shortstop except when he’s pitching, and he’ll probably hit lead-off for us,” said Rozell.
Reese is a fireballer, he said. He throws hard, his pitches are nasty, and he’s a big-time talent.
“Coach Jeanes and I fully expect Reese to be a mid-90s pitcher by the time he’s a senior,” said Rozell.
Ellis is just a freshman who is a combination of Thompson and Reese, Rozell said. He throws really hard, and has good breaking pitches.
“You could probably flip a coin with those three, and you wouldn’t be wrong,” he said. “So, when I say Ethan is our ace, I won’t be wrong. Just take your pick.”
Dusty Tedder will pitch some – he’s very strong – Tyler Simpson will throw some, and Jake Botts, the only left-handed pitcher on the team, are three other pitching prospects.
“I feel if you put on that uniform, you have the potential to be a pitcher,” said Rozell. “So we’ll have almost everyone able to take the mound.”
He mentioned several other possibilities, including Gabby Cook, Willis, and Wyatt Tedder.
“Like I said, we expect everyone on the team to be able to stand there and throw the ball at the plate," said Rozell.
Rozell said the kids started practicing right after football ended, and he sees a lot of talent. He said the Riders will be young, with no seniors on the team, and several freshmen. Rozell will be assisted by Lance and Cody Jeanes. He said Lance Jeanes is one of his oldest and dearest friends, and has been coaching for nearly 30 years.
“Lance has been all over, he was head coach at Tahlequah for a while, and took them to the state tournament in 2016 or 2017,” said Rozell.
“He’s an outstanding pitching coach. I feel like having him is almost like having two head coaches,” he said.
Tyler Simpson will be doing a lot of the catching this year, Rozell said, but freshmen Ellis and Chris Willis will catch some, as well.
A player Rozell expects to help at the plate is Joey Greathouse.
“Joey is a stocky kid with a lot of power,” he said.
First base will be manned by Dusty Tedder, who played there last year, as well as Botts and Aiden Longan.
At second base, Wyatt Tedder, Willis, or another newcomer, Sadie Chambers.
“I just found out this week that she was going to play baseball, and I’m excited about it,” said Rozell.
Third base will be Ellis or Greathouse, but Dusty Tedder may man the hot corner at times.
Shortstop is Thompson, but when he’s pitching, Reese will come in from his starting center field spot and play shortstop.
In left field, look for Chambers or Landon Chester, Rozell said. When Reese is not in center field, Cook will be out there. In right field, Wyatt Tedder, Johnny Torres, Cook, and Longan will share duties.
Offensively, Rozell said Thompson would lead off, and after that, he wasn’t sure.
“All three Ethans will bat somewhere in the top four, we’re just not sure where yet,” he said. “Reese will probably bat cleanup, and Dusty Tedder will probably bat fifth. We’re not sure just how the rest of the batting order will play out.”
The Riders will run the bases at every opportunity, he said. The two most proficient base-stealers are Thompson and Reese. Rozell said in just about everything, Thompson and Reese are about even.
“They’re both real competitors,” he said.
The Riders will scrimmage Sequoyah at Hulbert, Feb. 20, and Stilwell at Hulbert on Feb. 23. Their final scrimmage will be at Ketchum on Feb. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.