Eufaula scored six runs in the third inning to pull away from Keys and post a 12-3 win Monday in Eufaula.
The Cougars, who completed District 3A-7 play Friday with a 10-2 win over Roland in Park Hill, had their four-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 12-7 overall under head coach Nick Zodrow.
The Ironheads, who finished with 10 hits, got two hits apiece from Josiah Ostroski and Noah Gray and a game-high three RBIs from Ostroski.
Tye Pippenger highlighted Eufaula’s six-run third with a two-out, two-run double to right field that scored Noah Gray and Matt Clover and gave the Ironheads a 9-2 cushion.
Keys got two of its runs in the top-half of the third when Cooper Hamilton delivered an RBI single to left that brought home Reed Trimble, and Rhett Walker crossed home plate on an error with two outs.
The Cougars were led offensively by Trimble’s two hits. They closed with five hits and also received one single each from Hamilton, Walker and Logan Little.
Walker was handed the loss as the Keys’ starting pitcher. In two innings, Walker allowed three earned runs on six hits, struck out three and issued one walk. Bronc Quetone, Little and Hamilton also saw time on the mound. Little pitched one scoreless inning and walked one batter, and Quetone and Hamilton each had two strikeouts. Quetone issued five walks in two innings of work.
Four Eufaula pitchers - Ostroski, Luke Adcock, Jordan Sutton and Brett Pippenger - combined for 10 strikeouts.
Clover and Gray each knocked in two runs for Eufaula, who improved to 15-9 overall on the season.
