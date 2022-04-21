Tahlequah put everything together in a complete package Thursday.
The Tigers produced a season-high 22 hits, got a strong complete-game performance from starting pitcher Brayden Northington, and clubbed Booker T. Washington, 15-2, in Tulsa.
The win snapped a six-game District 6A-4 losing streak as the Tigers improved to 9-17 overall and 2-8 in the district.
“We finally fired on all functions,” Tahlequah head coach Sam Nelson said. “We played pretty good defense, Brayden did a really good job of keeping us in the game, and then our offense was really good today.”
The Tigers got production from everybody in their lineup. Tyler Joice had a career-high five hits, scored three runs and finished with four RBIs, Matthew Talburt added four hits, also scored three runs and drove in another, and Dylan Leep swatted a three-run homer, and closed with three hits. Four other players — Brycen Smith, Levi Kelly, Eli Gibson and Northington — ended with two hits apiece.
“We swung the bats really well and hit the ball all over the ballpark,” Nelson said. “We had really good at-bats throughout our lineup. It was nice to see everybody firing.
“Tyler swung the bat great today and spanked the ball all over, Matthew’s been so solid for us since moving to the top of the lineup, and the biggest deal for us was at the bottom of our order where Brycen, Levi and Eli each had two hits. It was just a good day for us from everybody.”
Joice and Northington gave the Tigers an early lead in the opening frame. Joice doubled to center field to score Talburt, who led off the game with a single to left, and Northington later singled to center to bring home Joice.
Tahlequah added two more runs in the second inning, highlighted by a Talburt RBI single to left that scored Jacob Morrison. Aidan Mapps scored the second run after stealing home.
Tahlequah’s two biggest outputs came during the fourth and sixth innings where it combined for 10 runs.
In a four-run fourth, Joice delivered the second of his three doubles and knocked in Talburt, who again led off an inning with a single, to extend the Tigers’ lead to 6-2. Leep then gave Tahlequah a huge cushion when he belted a three-run homer to right-center field to make it 9-2. Leep’s deep fly came on a full-count offering and scored Joice and Beckett Robinson, who reached on a walk.
Gibson started the scoring in a six-run sixth with an RBI double to left to bring across Smith, Joice drove in Morrison and Talburt to give Tahlequah a 13-2 advantage, and Robinson and Northington followed with back-to-back RBI singles to complete the scoring.
Northington allowed just one earned run on six hits through six innings to earn the win. The right-hander recorded seven strikeouts and issued one walk.
The Tigers, who evened the season series with the Hornets after taking a 3-2 loss in Tahlequah on April 12, will stay on the road Friday for the first of two non-district games in two days. They face Skiatook on Friday and return home for a Saturday noon start against Sand Springs.
