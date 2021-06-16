EXCELLENCE: Tahlequah's Elzy Miller has reached the top with HOF induction

Elzy Miller has reached the apex of coaching.
The gates to the Oklahoma Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame opened and welcomed Miller during Tahlequah's appearance at the Class 5A Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Track and Field State Championships in May.
Miller has longevity, has coached state champions and All-Staters, and is a four-time coach of the year.
He's a rarity in the modern day of coaching.
He just completed his 39th year at Tahlequah High School in 2020-21, which also includes time as a high school assistant basketball coach for both girls and boys, and one season as head boys' basketball coach.
When he's not coaching, Miller serves as the public address announcer for Tahlequah football, basketball and soccer.
He's also had several stints as President of the Oklahoma Girls Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Miller received a call last winter about his hall of fame induction, but the official announcement was pushed aside due to COVID-19.
It's Miller's second entry into a hall of fame. He was added to the Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame in January 2017, along with his son, Shad Miller, a 1994 graduate of THS.
"It was a surprise to me when I got the first phone call," Miller said. "It was the culmination of a long career. It was exciting, and it's a followup to being inducted into the Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame. It's the ultimate honor in terms of track and cross country coaching because you're actually voted upon by your coaching peers. It's a big honor to be inducted."
The list of accolades during Miller's tenure at Tahlequah is long.
He's coached 11 state champions, including the 4x800 meter relay team (Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell and Tatum Havens) that broke a school record at the state championships in May. Jessica Hembree was a five-time state champion in cross country and track combined from 2009-12.
He's coached 32 cross country and track athletes who went on to claim All-State honors.
Other standout athletes that Miller has had coaching connections with include Robin Reese Hood, Angela McDonald, Alex Lewis, Carl Stacey, Darrell Riggs, Brooke Thomas, Misty Moore and Brian Gosnell, among others.
Tahlequah's cross country and track programs have consistently been near the top in Class 5A over the years.
"Traditionally, we've been a middle-distance and long-distance generated program," Miller said. "We've had an excellent cross country program and I think that's helped carry over to the track, and it's kept the dominance in the middle and long distance runs. We've been extremely successful statewide in those events.
"We've never looked at cross country and track as offseason sports like a lot of other schools do. Track makes football better. Track makes cross country better, and cross country makes track better. We wouldn't be near where we're at in distance runs without the number of good cross country kids we've had. We treat cross country and track as competitive and major sports here. They've been some of Tahlequah's more successful sports year in and year out."
There's also a strong supporting cast for both programs.
"We have a lot of support all the way around," Miller said. "Our administration never fails to compliment us after a good day on the track or on a cross country course. We have a great group of administrators that allow us to run the programs and do it our way."
Miller, who will be entering his 50th year overall as a coach, doesn't know when the end will come on his coaching days.
Right now, he's still enjoying the process.
"People ask me all the time if I'm going to retire from coaching," he said. "I'll retire when I don't like it anymore. I have a great bunch of athletes right now. I have kids that are developing. I probably won't stay a lot longer, but I'm not going to put a timeline on it because I'm still enjoying it. I've said one more year several times and just keep going."
