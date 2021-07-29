Tahlequah will have its most experienced group at defensive line in 2021.
The Tigers return all three starters and will also have good depth.
Like most years, they won’t offer a lot of size. Instead, they will rely on fundamentals and quickness.
“That’s who we are,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “There’s been very few years where we’ve had big defensive linemen. We’ve always relied upon just being fundamentally sound, being aggressive, playing hard, using their quickness against bigger linemen.
“We just believe in the system we’ve got in place and Coach [Keith] Wilson and Coach [Rocky] Reeves have done a great job with the defensive linemen and putting them in a position to be successful.”
Returning starters at defensive end are seniors Hunter Clay and Jonathan Davis.
Clay recorded 24 total tackles last season. He had one tackle for a loss, one quarterback sack, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Davis had nine tackles to go along with one sack.
“Those guys were on the field a lot last year,” Gilbert said. “Jonathan had a setback with an injury and missed three or four games, but when he was in there he was obviously a young man that we could rely on. He’s gained weight and back to more how he was as a sophomore.
“Hunter Clay’s another guy that’s just real physical and a tough football player. Both of them do really well at the position and understand what we need.”
Two others who have progressed at defensive end are senior Jon Lyman and sophomore Brycen Smith. Sophomore EJ Grant is expected to also help. Lyman saw action in three games in 2020, Smith played in five games a freshman, and Grant played in two games.
“Jon Lyman and Brycen Smith both had really good springs. Jon has a little bit of the same makeup as Jonathan, a little thicker, about 10 to 15 pounds heavier. He’s a physical kid who’s been in our program for four years now. Brycen got a little time last year as a freshman and also had a really good spring.”
In the middle, defensive tackle Aiden Glynn also returns. Glynn, a senior, registered 13 tackles, added one sack and had a pair of hurries as a junior.
Juniors Bryce Anderson, Luis Hernandez and Alec Willard will also get snaps at the tackle position.
“Aiden is a big piece we have back at defensive tackle, and Bryce Anderson will fit in as well,” Gilbert said.
Overall, Gilbert said he expects contributions up front to come from seven to 10 players. It was the strength of the team going into summer workouts.
“Coming out of the spring, I would say the defensive line was our strength,” Gilbert said. “They really performed at a high level at team camp, just being fundamentally sound and knowing exactly what we needed them to do. It’s a good group. Obviously we need to continue to work with them and they’ve got to continue to get better. We like where we’re at with those guys.”
