The wide receiver position will be one of the stronger, if not the strongest, groups for Tahlequah in 2022.
The Tigers return their top four receivers — Race Stopp, Jacob Morrison, Cale Matlock and Beckett Robinson — from last year. As a group, they accounted for 74.6 percent of the Tigers’ receptions, 74.5 percent of the yardage and 65 percent of the touchdowns.
Stopp, who will be a junior, was the team’s leader in catches (40), yards (465) and also led with five touchdowns.
Morrison, who will also be a junior, had 27 receptions for 338 yards with three scores. Matlock, who will be a senior, had 19 grabs for 260 yards with four TDs, and Robinson, a sophomore, posted 11 receptions for 112 yards and had one touchdown in limited action due to injury.
Tiger receivers will have a different quarterback throwing passes with the departure of Tyler Joice, who was a two-year starter. Junior Brody Younger is currently the frontrunner.
“Right now, moving into the 2022 season, the strength of our offense are those guys,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “Only one of them’s a senior. You’ve got a mixture of different styles of receiver, too. These guys are competitors, and as a coach, you just know….some have it and some don’t. With what they did last year, these guys are competitors, and that’s what you want out on the field. It’s not something that can be coached.”
Matlock has the most size, standing 6-foot-3, and gives Tahlequah a valuable possession receiver. Matlock had a season-best five catches for 65 yards with a pair of touchdowns against Pryor as a junior.
“You’ve got Cale, who’s a reliable guy and more of a possession guy where a lot of times the system will get him open,” Gilbert said. “We know what we get with him.”
Stopp’s breakout performances came over the final two games of the season. He had eight receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against Collinsville in the regular season finale and followed that with a six-catch, 74-yard performance against Coweta in the Class 5A Playoffs.
“Race was our leading receiver last year, and as the season got going he became more and more confident because he understood,” Gilbert said. “He was gaining an understanding every week.”
Morrison had three catches for 40 yards and two scores against Tulsa Memorial, and a season-best 73 yards on four grabs against Sapulpa.
“Jacob had a good year for us, and he’s more of an inside type of guy for us where we can move Race where we want,” Gilbert said. “Jacob, like Race, just got better and better.
“Those two guys, as sophomores, were so lost at the beginning of the year, and they’d tell you that. By week six, week seven, they just got better and better and more confident. They didn’t have to think as much, and when you eliminate the thinking and just go play, it makes a big difference.”
Robinson had four receptions for 61 yards with a touchdown against Glenpool.
“Beckett’s another guy, when we got him back from injury, he had close to 200 yards receiving,” Gilbert said. “We can use him in different places because of our flexibility.”
Junior Bodee Jimerson and Dylan Leep are also expected to see time at receiver. Leep’s primary role is on defense at cornerback where he had six interceptions last year as a junior. His only reception was on a 21-yard touchdown. Jimerson also handles the kicking duties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.