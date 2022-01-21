EYEING ANOTHER TITLE: Lady Tigers hammer Catoosa, advance to second tourney title game; Tigers come up short

For the second time this season, Tahlequah will play in a tournament championship game.
The Lady Tigers, behind five players finishing in double figures, buried Catoosa, 69-29, in a semifinal at the Catoosa Port City Tournament Friday and advanced to Saturday's championship where they will play Owasso in a 7 p.m. start.
Senior point guard Smalls Goudeau returned after missing Thursday's game against Tulsa Edison and closed with a game-high 15 points. Lily Couch came off the bench to score 12 points, Faith Springwater added 11, and both Lydia McAlvain and Jadyn Buttery had 10 apiece.
The win is the sixth in a row for the Class 6A ninth-ranked Lady Tigers, who moved to 13-2 overall under head coach David Qualls. Tahlequah won its first Tahlequah Invitational title on Dec. 11 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
"Anytime you have five score in double figures, it makes you hard to guard and it makes us really tough," Qualls said. "You can't just focus on one, two or three players. I thought we played really good team basketball. We passed the ball really well, looked for each other and had a really good game offensively."
The Lady Tigers used another fast start to take control against Catoosa.
Couch connected on a pair of 3s in the first quarter where she scored eight of her points, McAlvain had seven points and canned a 3, and Goudeau added six. Tahlequah took a 31-11 into the second quarter.
Springwater and Goudeau carried Tahlequah in the second quarter. They combined for 15 points as the Lady Tigers' lead swelled to 33 points at 50-17. Springwater had three field goals and three free throws, and Goudeau had three baskets.
"We just came out and ready to go again, letting our defense feed into our offense," Qualls said. "We got our presses going and got the tempo where we wanted it. That's always a key for us."
Sophomore forward Kori Rainwater, who had a game-high 19 points in Thursday's rout of Edison, closed with six points. Senior guard Tatum Havens finished with three points.
The Lady Tigers, who won the Catoosa Port City Tournament championship last season, will take on an Owasso team that is ranked 20th in 6A and has a 9-6 overall mark. The Lady Rams defeated Victory Christian to start the tournament Thursday, and advanced to Saturday's championship game after defeating 5A No. 7 Bishop Kelley, 39-34, in Friday's other semifinal.
"Their size is the first thing that jumps out," Qualls said of Owasso. "They're pretty big inside. They're long and they're a team that is going to be really disciplined. It's a ranked 6A opponent for us, and that's something we've been looking forward to seeing. We're excited about the opportunity."
Tigers come up short against Tulsa Edison: Hayden Smith and Tyler Joice combined for 25 points but it wasn't enough as Tahlequah suffered a 61-51 loss to Tulsa Edison Friday in a Catoosa Port City Tournament semifinal.
Smith led the Tigers with 14 points, and Joice added 11 for the 6A No. 19 Tigers, who dropped to 9-5 overall under head coach Marcus Klingsick. Cale Matlock finished with nine points, and Donovan Smith contributed with six.
The Eagles, who led 30-18 at halftime, were paced by Jay Overton-Tobie's game-high 16 points. Overton-Tobie scored 10 of his points over the final eight minutes on three field goals and four free throws. Cooper Falling knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 12 points, and Luke Parish had three 3s and 11 points.
The Tigers will face Sand Springs in Saturday's third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Sand Springs fell to 4A second-ranked Victory Christian in Friday's other semifinal.
