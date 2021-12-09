It was a familiar theme for Tahlequah Thursday.
The Lady Tigers used a heavy dose of their full court press, forced turnovers in bunches, pounded the offensive glass and scored easy baskets in waves.
This time, the victim was East Central as Tahlequah cruised to its third consecutive easy win, routing the Lady Cardinals, 69-17, on the opening day of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
The Class 6A seventh-ranked Lady Tigers, who improved to 3-0, will take on 6A No. 18 Ponca City (3-1) in a Friday semifinal at 7 p.m. Ponca City defeated 3A No. 13 Sequoyah, 55-26, later Thursday.
Senior point guard Smalls Goudeau led the Lady Tigers in scoring for the third straight game, finishing with a game-high 19 points. The University of Texas Arlington signee knocked down her first two 3-pointers of the season and was the catalyst behind a massive 35-0 run that began at the 3:28 mark of the opening quarter.
Tahlequah went on to force 26 turnovers, including 21 in the first half, and collected 23 offensive rebounds.
"The defensive effort has been there for us all year," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "We continued to do a good job of playing pressure defense again today. I was happy with the way we played. We got a lot of people in the game and got to show our depth a little bit."
The Lady Tigers have defeated Collinsville, Coweta and East Central by an average margin of 50 points. They forced 28 turnovers and pulled down 26 offensive rebounds in their previous outing against Coweta.
Goudeau, who was joined in double figures by Faith Springwater's 13 points and Emily Morrison's 11, scored 16 of her points during the game-changing run. She had a steal and layup that put THS up 17-6, a basket and free throw that made it 22-6, consecutive field goals in the opening minute of the second quarter to make it 35-6, and buried a 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:42 remaining in the first half to give the Lady Tigers a 42-6 edge.
The 5A No. 20 Lady Cardinals ended Tahlequah's run on a Makayla Washington inside score with 1:39 left before halftime. It would be East Central's only points of the second quarter.
Tahlequah took a 46-point lead (62-16) into the fourth quarter following a basket and free from Morrison, and led 66-16 after a jumper by Mykayla Hayes with 4:49 remaining in the contest.
Ten different players finished in the scoring column for Tahlequah, who was without starting sophomore forward Kori Rainwater. Springwater scored nine of her 13 points in the first half and had six field goals. Morrison, in her first start, went 3 for 3 from the free throw line and had four field goals.
Lydia McAlvain closed with nine points, Jadyn Buttery added six points, Tatum Havens followed with four, and Lily Couch, Averi Keys and Hayes eached finished with two.
East Central (2-2) was paced by Carrie McClellan's nine points. The Lady Cardinals will face Sequoyah at 1 p.m. Friday.
