Northeastern State baseball’s new head coach Sonny Golloway has been well-traveled in his over 30-year career.
Golloway has spent time with Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, and Auburn University before venturing to NSU. After winning a National Championship, turning Oral Roberts into an NCAA Tournament team, and coaching his children at the high school level, Golloway has turned his attention to a different level in recent years.
Last season Eastern Central University called Golloway to take over their program. This was the first time that the esteemed coach worked at the Division II level.
NSU Director of Athletics John Sizemore saw that Golloway truly cared about his players past the field, and wanted to bring him into NSU’s family.
“He wants to invest in student-athlete lives,” said Sizemore. “He has done a lot of great things. He was going to spend less time talking and more time working.”
Throughout his career, Golloway has achieved many things outside of just winning championships. Golloway was the youngest head coach in the nation when he was hired at Oral Roberts. Golloway has also been touted for his work with Team USA baseball.
But even through the championships and the personal accolades Golloway only worries about what is to come.
“Those things don’t matter, that is the past it is all about moving forward,” said Golloway.
While he knows his accomplishments are big, he has a bigger focus on cultivating the future of baseball. Golloway preaches the relationships he has built outlast any accomplishment that he or his team has accomplished on the field.
“I appreciate you young men. This is what it is all about,” said Golloway.
“We would not have a job if it was not for student-athletes. We will ask you to do the right thing and that you are a part of something much greater than yourself.”
Golloway’s recipe to a winning team is simple; chemistry. Building strong relationships throughout the team will help cultivate a winning culture at NSU according to the coaching legend.
“We are going to be relationship-oriented that is how we will build our chemistry,” said Golloway.
“Then the talent we recruit, that we already have spoke volumes to me. It spoke volumes to me. I love baseball, I love the process, the development, and I love the players.”
Golloway believes in a relationship-first approach because of his close relationship to his own family. Golloway’s daughter, Taylor, traveled from Oklahoma City to be there for her father.
Since the passing of his wife, it was going to mark the first time that Golloway would be introduced to a new job.
“I want to go ahead and acknowledge my family. I know my wife has had a hand in everything that has happened in our lives,” said Golloway.
At first, Golloway told Taylor to not make the over two-hour trip to Tahlequah, but Taylor did not give her father the option.
“She said ‘I want to come.’ She didn’t ask me, she told me,” said Golloway. “She is her mother’s child and I really appreciate her being here. I have never been introduced to a new job that family has not been there.”
Golloway has already put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his family-first approach. When a player asked if he was alright with him missing a game for a family event, Golloway instantly told him to go ahead.
“Those things are always going to come first,” said Golloway.
“They are going to trump wins and losses all day long. There are more important things in life that will always come first.”
Golloway will inherit a team that finished last season at 25-28. THe RiverHawks’ schedule has not been anounnced yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.