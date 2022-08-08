Tahlequah was flawless in its fastpitch softball season opener Monday.
The Lady Tigers received a shutout from senior pitcher Mikah Vann and collected 13 hits from their lineup, cruising to a 9-0 win over Sand Springs in Tahlequah.
“We didn’t get a lot of scrimmages in before tonight, so I was a little concerned about our hitting going in,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. “It just takes a while to get in a groove, but from the second inning on we pretty much put the ball in play, no strikeouts and a lot of hard hit balls. We hit some balls off the end of the bat that found holes, so offensively I was very pleased. There were hits all up and down the lineup. It makes coaching easy when they can swing it.
“I kind of expected us to get our defensive performance and get that pitching. It’s been our constant and what we’ve hung our hat on for the last three or four years. It was a good start for us all around.”
Vann allowed six hits and recorded eight strikeouts, while issuing just one walk across seven innings.
“Mikah did a good job of keeping them off balance in the circle, and defensively we didn’t have any miscues behind her,” Ray said.
“At first I was able to keep them off balance then after that I figured out they couldn’t really hit inside that well,” Vann said. “I used that to my advantage and think I just got in their head a lot.”
Senior third baseman Jayley Ray was one of six Tahlequah players to finish with two hits.
“I thought for the most part we did pretty good,” Jayley Ray said. “We could still be a little better, but as the season goes on we’ll get better. I think we had a bit of first game nerves, but other than that I thought we did pretty well.”
Loren Walker paced Tahlequah with a pair of hits and three RBIs. She sparked a four-run second inning with a two-run double to left field and added an RBI single during the fifth that gave the Lady Tigers their ninth run.
Freshman Riley Dotson started the scoring with an RBI triple to left, and junior shortstop Charlea Cochran extended Tahlequah’s lead to 4-0 with an RBI double to right.
Tahlequah went up 5-0 in the third after getting a run-scoring single from Jersey Retzloff, and increased its lead to seven runs after an RBI triple by Vann and an RBI groundout from Ray during the fourth.
Cochran, Vann, Amelia Miller and Dotson joined Ray and Walker with two hits each. Dotson followed Walker with a pair of RBIs.
Tahlequah will be at the Pryor Festival Tuesday where it will face Pryor and defending Class 5A state champion Piedmont. The Lady Tigers close the week at the Broken Arrow Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
