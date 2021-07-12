FATHER AND SON: Jerome and Eli Hammer are making an impact for Sequoyah football

This fall the Sequoyah Indians football team will make a much anticipated return to the field.
The team will have many new faces. One face that will not be new is the Indians starting quarterback, junior, Eli Hammer.
Eli earned valuable experience playing on the varsity squad as a freshman two seasons ago. Hammer also has the unique distinction of having his father on the coaching staff.
Jeromie Hammer is an assistant coach for the Indians while also serving as principal for the Cherokee Immersion School.
It is an interesting dynamic, father and son; coach and player on the same team. The younger Hammer doesn’t see it as any kind of big deal.
“My dad being one of the coaches doesn’t really affect anything. I feel like I’m just another player on the team.” Eli Hammer said.
Also, when asked if the elder Hammer finds himself keeping an eye on his son on the field Jeromie replied, “I do occasionally find myself looking for him on the field, but not to watch him play.”
Instead he looks for how his son is carrying himself.
“I watch him in situations that happen between plays, before practice, or moving from one drill to another. I believe some of the most important contributions to the team should happen in these moments. That shows what kind of person you are.”
Both father and son are football fans and also try to keep it about family off of the field.
Eli went on to say, “Football is talked about at home. It’s something we all enjoy to watch and talk about together.”
Jeromie also commented on the importance of separating the coach/player relationship from the father/son relationship.
“Over the years I’ve had the opportunity to coach with guys who are not just good coaches, but good men. Eli has grown up around some guys who I count on as friends and mentors.”
Coach Hammer also went on to talk about the family atmosphere that exists at Sequoyah.
“Our staff at Sequoyah takes good care of him and the other players, so I have no problem letting his coaches work with him, allowing me to just be his dad.”
Eli Hammer is the Indians’ starting quarterback. A position that has seen the likes of Ole Miss signee Nathan Stanley, Memphis signee Brayden Scott, NCAA Division 2 All-American pitcher Zach Parish and school record holder for completion percentage in a career Caleb Helsley (among others).
He is aware of the history of the position at Sequoyah and is ready to make his own mark. “I feel those are big shoes to fill, but I’m not going to play and try to live up to what they accomplished. I am going to go about it my way, compete like normal and run my own race.”
Jeromie and Eli are both looking forward to competing together in 2021. Jeromie looks at it as a dad and as a coach by saying,
“Being derailed by a pandemic this past season can cause a parent to put more thought into that question than they may have in previous years. I hope Eli learns that being successful begins with a state of mind, and success is something you commit to daily to overcome circumstances.”
Also saying, “Final scores and win/loss records are a product of the work you put in everyday and I hope he enjoys every minute of it.”
For Eli, he also is eager to get back on the field on Friday nights.
“This season, I’m looking forward to actually getting to play again. We’ve been sitting and waiting for a year and a half. I am ready for the challenge of getting back to it with a young team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.