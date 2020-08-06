TULSA – To help celebrate and showcase the musical talent throughout the region, FC Tulsa is holding virtual national anthem auditions to honor the team’s long-held tradition of playing "The Star-Spangled Banner' before each home match.
FC Tulsa is Tulsa’s premier professional sports franchise, playing soccer in the USL Championship at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa.
Starting with the FC Tulsa home opener on Aug. 12, a local artist will sing or play the national anthem. To apply to sing at a FC Tulsa match in 2020, local artists can send a video of themselves singing the anthem to info@fctulsa.com.
Those who audition and are selected to sing or play must be able to attend the match in Tulsa.
FC Tulsa will open its home schedule against San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field for the first of eight home matches. Tickets to the home opener are available at FCTulsa.com. The club is currently off to its best start in franchise history and is undefeated through the season's first three matches.
