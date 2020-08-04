TULSA – With FC Tulsa’s first home match just days away, the club is releasing single-match tickets to its home opener against San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field on Aug. 12. The match will be historic not just as the first home match of the FC Tulsa era, but it will mark live pro sports’ return to Tulsa in 2020.
Starting at $8 a match for lawn seating, FC Tulsa single-match tickets are the best ticket value in the league. All tickets for 2020 will be general admission as the club adheres to social distancing protocols for fans inside the stadium.
“We know that sports fans in Tulsa have been itching to get back to watching live sports in person,” said FC Tulsa president James Cannon. “The environment at our home matches will be electric as we aim to provide a safe, first-class entertainment experience for all of our fans. Next Wednesday night will be a historic moment for this city and for our club. We want to give our team the home-pitch advantage they deserve as one of five undefeated teams in our league.”
Tickets to the match on Aug. 12 are available at FCTulsa.com. Fans with questions can email an FC Tulsa ticket representative at tickets@fctulsa.com or speak to one over the phone at 918-297-6808.
