TULSA – A historic night in Tulsa culminated in a nail-biting 0-0 draw between FC Tulsa and San Antonio FC on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. The socially-distant capacity crowd at ONEOK were treated to two unbeaten teams playing to a stalemate to stay atop Group D in the USL Championship.
For FC Tulsa, the match capped a five-month wait to introduce the city to this new era of Tulsa soccer. FC Tulsa didn’t disappoint as it ran its undefeated streak to five matches to start the season, the first time that has happened in club history.
While three points ultimately wasn’t in the cards for FC Tulsa on the night, the result keeps Tulsa in second place in Group D, three points ahead of Austin Bold FC, whom it will face next Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.
STILL UNDEFEATED AND IN PLAYOFF POSITION
Time to stop comparing FC Tulsa to Tulsa Roughnecks FC. New ownership, new name, new crest, new colors and a new front office have made it easy for Tulsa to see change, but the club had to prove to its fans that the product on the pitch was different. FC Tulsa has now gone five straight unbeaten to start the season, something the Roughnecks never came close to accomplishing.
THE RETURN OF PRO SPORTS
Regardless of the result of the field, Wednesday night in Tulsa was always about the return of pro sports to the city. FC Tulsa ushered back the return of live pro sports on Wednesday to a capacity crowd with social distancing protocols in place. A crowd of over 2,000 spread out at ONEOK Field and bore witness to Tulsa sports history.
SEAN LEWIS SHOWS OUT
FC Tulsa re-signing goalkeeper Sean Lewis in the offseason might have flown under the radar amidst the high-profile new offensive signings, but the move has paid off in a big way as Lewis has been one of the best keepers in the USL Championship in 2020. He and the backline have carried FC Tulsa’s defense to second-best in the league in goals allowed with three. He made three saves on the night in a Man of the Match performance.
FIVE STRAIGHT FOR THE RECORD
Never had a Tulsa soccer team allowed one goal or fewer in five consecutive matches in its five-year history until Wednesday night. By starting the season allowing one goal in its first three matches followed by back-to-back clean sheets, FC Tulsa has proven itself a different club than the one that came before it. That’s nowhere more evident than the five consecutive results on the pitch.
UP NEXT
FC Tulsa stays at ONEOK Field for a match Wednesday, Aug. 19, against Austin Bold FC. With Austin sitting third in Group D, a win could go a long way towards sealing a playoff spot.
For more information, visit www.fctulsa.com.
