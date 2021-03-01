TULSA – As the club looks to build on an impressive 2020 campaign, FC Tulsa will begin its 2021 preseason schedule by playing against the highest competition level in the U.S. FC Tulsa will travel to take on Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday, March 24, at 1 p.m.
“This is just another step in the growth of our club,” said FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien. “When MLS teams see the progress we have made both on and off the field and reach out wanting to get us on their schedule, it speaks volumes to the work we have put in over the last 18 months. This will be a great opportunity to evaluate the players against good competition early in our preseason.”
This will be the first time since the 2018 preseason that FC Tulsa will square off against an MLS foe. In March of that year, Tulsa led for nearly 50 minutes but lost 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC in Chicago. Tulsa has also battled with MLS side FC Dallas in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, falling 2-1 on a last-minute goal.
The friendly against Houston Dynamo FC is the second match announced so far for FC Tulsa’s 2021 preseason schedule. FC Tulsa announced last week that it would be hosting Austin Bold FC at ONEOK Field on April 17, a match that is included in all 2021 Season Ticket packages, which are now on sale at www.fctulsa.com.
FC Tulsa’s players reported to preseason camp in Tulsa today and will begin individual training tomorrow. Full team training is set to begin on Tuesday, March 9.
More preseason match announcements regarding both home and road friendlies will be made in the coming weeks as the club prepares for the upcoming 2021 USL Championship season.
