FCA helps athletic programs in various ways

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a nonprofit organization that reaches out to coaches, and to impact schools through their athletic programs.
John Morris is the FCA Field Rep for Northeast Oklahoma, covering Cherokee, Adair, and Delaware counties. He said he has 48 schools, including K-8, middle schools, and high schools.
Morris was a volunteer worker with FCA for 25 years, and has been a full-time employee for the past three years.
He has been seen working the scoreboard at NSU, and most recently he helped referee basketball at Briggs.
“I just try to serve the coaches at any capacity I can,” Morris said,
He grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, and played football and baseball. He was a two-year starter his junior and senior years.
From there, he attended Haskell Indian Junior College, now known as Haskell University, in Lawrence. It was there he met his wife, Tracy French, of Tahlequah. They have been married 40 years and have two daughters and three grandchildren.
Today, Morris and FCA will be serving the coaches and referees pizza in the hospitality room at the Tahlequah Basketball Tournament.
Friday, he will be with the Sequoyah teams as they play and their tournament progresses.
Part of Morris’ mission is to facilitate FCA Huddles within the schools.
