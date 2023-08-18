When Northeastern State women’s basketball Head Coach Keith Ferguson was signing players for the 2023-’24 season he was looking for experience.
The seven new RiverHawks all came from the transfer portal. NSU signed three former Division I players, a Division II player, and four junior college transfers.
Brennan Kirchhoff comes to the RiverHawks with quite the resume. Last season, Kirchhoff was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. She was a two-time KJCCC Honorable Mention selection.
Kirchhoff led Barton Community College to a win in the NJCAA Region VI Championship in March. Last season, as a COVID junior, Kirchhoff averaged 8.8 points per game.
“You don’t get named the Jayhawk Defensive POY and not be able to go,” said Ferguson via goriverhawks.com. “She is a really hard-nosed player who shot the three well all three years at Barton. She isn’t afraid to mix it up and compete which is something she has always done her whole career. She played a lot of minutes for very good teams at Barton so we are excited to see what she can bring us.”
Kylie Eubanks comes to NSU after spending time at Connors State. After just one season with CSU, Eubanks comes to NSU after averaging 14.6 ppg, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6% from the field.
Last season, Eubanks was named to the NJCAA Region II All-Region Second Team and earned one Player of the Week honor.
“Kylie is a kid everyone in the area knows about who can shoot it but will bring a level of toughness and buy-in,” said Ferguson. “I am not sure I have met a kid who is as excited to be at NSU as Kylie. She plays with no fear and competes at both ends of the floor every possession.”
Grace Abercrombie comes to NSU after missing much of last season with an injury with D-I North Texas. NSU marks the third program that a junior forward has played for. Abercrombie’s freshmen year at the College of Charleston was a success as she was named to the Coastal Athletic Association All-Freshmen team.
Out of high school, Abercrombie was ranked No. 15 out of Texas.
“Grace is a kid who I think has the chance to be a great scorer for us,” said Ferguson. “She was limited last year with injuries but has found a new passion for the game. I think she has a chance to play multiple positions for us and be able to score at all three levels. What makes her so tough is that she can play at such a different pace.”
To’re Alford marks the only transfer to come from a D-II program. The COVID senior is going through her third program in five seasons. Alford comes over from Glanville State where she helped lead her team to wins in the NJCAA Division II Quarterfinals and Semifinals.
During Alford’s time at Hutchinson Community College, she was a part of three National Tournament teams.
“To’re is an experienced point guard who has played in some big-time moments and games in her career,” said Ferguson. “She has such control of the game and high basketball IQ, I think she will help us immediately. To’re has been so well coached in college and high school and has done nothing but win and compete at high levels.”
Madina Camara, Halie Jones, and Kaylee Nero all joined the list of new RiverHawks.
NSU hits the court for the first time at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 against Northwestern Oklahoma at home.
