Ferguson, Quezada place at Pryor tourney

Two members of the Tahlequah wrestling team placed at the Doug Rial Tournament over the weekend at Pryor High School. Carson Ferguson finished third at 132 pounds while Angel Quezada placed fourth at 152 pounds.
Ferguson went 4-1 during the tournament, starting with a tech fall of Muskogee's Davaun Jones. He then beat Vinita's Rashaud Morgan 7-4 in the quarterfinals before losing via decision in the semifinals. He finished the tournament with a 3-1 win over Coweta's Bryson Beecham in the consolation semifinals and a 10-9 win over Zack Ireland of Bentonville West (Arkansas) in the 3rd place match.
Quezada finished the tournament 3-2. He opened by pinning Kobe Davis of Glenpool in 2:54 before winning a tech fall over Antonio Zapata of Muskogee in the quarterfinals. His semifinal match came down to the wire, but he came up just short, losing a 3-1 decision. Quezada bounced back in the consolation semifinals by beating Simon Young of Sapulpa before losing a 4-3 decision to Brady Stafford of Bentonville West (Arkansas).
Levi Perry picked up two wins during the tournament at 106 pounds, pinning Muskogee's Haden Scraper in a preliminary match before winning a 7-0 decision over Braiden Sellers of Pryor. EJ Grant went 1-2 at 138 pounds, picking up a pin of Pryor's Brayden Hurst in the first round.
Ryan Reece went 2-2 on the tournament, pinning Leonard Lovins of Pryor in the first round and Tyler Poyfair of Bentonville West (Arkansas) in the second consolation round, a pin that took just 29 seconds. Lance Holcomb went 1-2 at 285 pounds, pinning Coweta's Seminole Taylor in the first consolation round.
The Tigers are back in action Tuesday when they host the Claremore Zebras at the TMAC. The high school dual will start at approximately 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.