Ferguson, Quezada place at Pryor tourney

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.