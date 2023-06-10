During the late 1990s and early 2000s when Skate Jam benefit coordinator David Camden and his friends wanted to go skating they had very limited options.
Their choices were either to go to a falling-apart wooden skatepark or ride around Northeastern State’s campus. Often as a solution they would set up ply wood ramps, but those were usually gone the next day, taken down by city workers or cops.
“A lot of us were misfits, from lower-income homes,” said Camden. “A lot of us were latchkey kids so we would just be out during the day and then come home in the evening. We eventually rose the money to build the skate park. That park was a do-it-yourself and the local city contractors installed the equipment and it was good for locals but it wasn’t up to par with other facilities.”
During the early days, Camden and his friends were rollerblading, but that would soon change.
One of Camden’s friends, Max Easter, got a skateboard and changed how the group moved around town. Easter picking up a skateboard proved to have a massive ripple affect on Tahlequah’s skating community. Quickly the group began picking up there old boards and Easter’s mother Jill would take the group around town.
Jill proved to be a difference maker when she gave the boys the guidance to start their own non-profit organization. Once they set up their group, Unek Pathfinders, the group was able to access grants to bring their vision to life.
Getting the grants to build the park was a work in progress for the group. The group had to go through several hoops including making a documentary and participating in bake sales. One of the most outrageous things the group did was set up a ramp in the back of a truck and do tricks in it during the Christmas Parade to bring awareness to the cause.
Eventually, all the work paid off for Camden and Unek Pathfinder.
“It is an active community of people, it is growing quickly,” said Camden on why he thinks his efforts worked. “You have the river and the lake, they want to be outside so I only see skating in the community going up.”
Soon enough grants were given out to make the skate park. The plan was to build it in five waves with different parts of the park going down in each wave. Everything was going according to plan until it wasn’t. Vandalism and fights from non-skaters stopped the progress after the third wave, and the park the group had worked so hard towards was sitting incomplete.
“The tone never changed through the history of Tahlequah everyone wants them to have something to do,” said Camden. “But no one wants to spend the money on it. When they see we got a $300,000 grant they think that is coming out of the money that could fix their roads or sidewalk or create some new business. In reality that money was only for parks and recreation so the city had the option to use it or not get it. I feel like for the longest time getting people to understand getting a skate park is not taking away from what you want is the biggest challenge.”
So after several years of sitting incomplete, efforts were made to get the park off the ground. Because of the earlier progress, the park had a good set of bones to use for the new park with the newest renovations coming in 2021.
“Definitely I never thought there would be a good skate park in Tahlequah,” said Camden. “I thought we would get a cheap metal park like a lot of smaller towns did. Since we had an existing footprint we got an extremely good bid, we got our money’s worth and then some.”
While the parts of the park that were done were good for the area, Camden wanted something that could compete with parks in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Today the park is in good shape and thriving with skaters around the area flooding to work on their craft.
“Skateboarding is now an Olympic sport there is someone in Tahlequah to become the first professional skateboarder the world has seen from here,” said Camden. “The kids down there are possessing the talent and now they have a facility that reflects that.”
