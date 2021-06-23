Northeastern State athletes Gail Young and Blake Freeman have been named finalists for Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Spring Student-Athletes of the Year Awards.
Five female and male athletes are nominated, and NSU was one of three schools to have nominations in both.
Nominations are selected by a 13-member committee consisting of one administrator from each MIAA institution and the conference office. They are based on achievements in three categories — athletic achievement, career academic achievements and community/campus service.
Young, a Collinsville High School product, went 14-11 in the pitcher’s circle in her COVID-19 junior season. She had a 3.26 earned run average and pitched in 154.2 innings. Young recorded 121 strikeouts, issued 53 walks and allowed 170 hits.
Young has 59 career wins, which puts her 13th among active pitchers in NCAA Division II. Her 14 wins in 2021 were fifth best in the MIAA. Young, who has a career ERA of 2.81, had the top ERA in the conference in 2020 at 1.29. She posted an 11-2 record in the shortened 2020 season.
Freeman, an outfielder from Wichita, Kansas, hit .331 this past season with six home runs and drove in 28 runs. He posted a school record 26-game hitting streak and added 19 doubles for the RiverHawks, who won a program-best 23 conference games. Freeman is a career .346 hitter at NSU. He has 10 home runs and has driven in 72 runs.
Other female finalists include Central Missouri’s Ashlan Burton (outdoor track & field), Missouri Western State’s Sydni Hawkins (softball), Pittsburg State’s Trace Mosby (outdoor track & field), and Washburn’s Virgi Scardanzan (outdoor track & field).
Other male finalists are Lincoln’s Kizan David (outdoor track & field), Central Missouri’s Dusty Stroup (baseball), Fort Hays State’s Ryan Stanley (outdoor track & field), and Pittsburg State’s Levi Wyrick (outdoor track & field).
Nominees must have at least a 3.25 cumulative grade point average through the previous full semester term through February 1, 2021, must be a student-athlete that has participated in good standing in any MIAA sponsored championship sport, and must be scheduled to compete at least his/her junior season of athletic eligibility by June 1, 2021.
