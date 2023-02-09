Local schools loaded their buses on Thursday Feb. 9 with excited athletes all ready to play for a chance to win the gold ball. ORES had their opening day for the state basketball tournament on Thursday Feb. 9 in Shawnee. To qualify for a chance to play each team had to either win or receive runner up honors in their designated area tournament.
The Woodall boys team was the first Cherokee County team to hit the court. Taking on Oakdale at noon, the Wildcats won 39-22. The Wildcats will advance into the next round of play on Friday Feb. 10 where they will play Lonestar at 7 p.m.
Next to play was the boys team of Tenkiller. They took on the team from Pleasant Grove at 2 p.m. Taking the win over Pleasant Grove, Tenkiller advanced into the next round of play. They hit the court Friday against Hodgen at 8 p.m.
The Lady Chargers of Grandview played at 5 p.m. They took on Grove with a final score of 16-20. The road to the gold ball ended,with Grove taking the win.
Woodall’s Lady Wildcats faced the Crutcho Lady Tigers in a 49-25 finish. Woodall advanced into the next round of play on Friday Feb. 10 where they will play Grove at 5 p.m.
The Maidens of Briggs played at 7 p.m.against South Rock Creek. After a tough effort Briggs lost ending their run in the state tournament.
The girls team from Norwood took on Darlington at 8 p.m. And the ladies of Shady Grove faced Bearden also at 8 p.m. To find out the outcomes of these games visit www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
The ORES State Finals will be held Saturday at North Rock Creek at 3:20 p.m. for the girls teams and at 6 p.m. for the boys.
