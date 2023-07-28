When new Northeastern State Assistant Coach Braxtyn Stewart decided to become a coach she had one role model in mind; her father.
Stewart’s dad started coaching her when she was just five years old. Now that Stewart has begun her career with the RiverHawks she hopes to have the same impact on her players.
“He was such an amazing coach and affected me in such a great way. I wanted to carry that over to my players,” said Stewart.
Last season, Stewart got her start in the coaching game as a graduate assistant for Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. NSU Head Coach Keith Ferguson announced that Stewart would be joining the program as an assistant.
Stewart got her start in coaching thanks to the program ’So you want to be a coach’ which helps promote and teach female women’s basketball coaches.
Stewart attended a conference where she went to conferences and learned about a variety of topics from administrative relationships to being a coach and a mother.
“It is about 50 girls, all of them played in college,” said Stewart. “We are basically at a conference and we listen to different coaches speak, there were some panels about various topics. It expanded my interest in coaching for sure.”
The impact cannot be understated for Stewart, who got into coaching looking to make a difference.
“I wanted to help young women grow on and off the court and make an impact in the best way that I could,” said Stewart. “I have experienced and seen a lot of young women play in college basketball that ended up not enjoying it anymore and I wanted to have a positive affect on those women.”
Stewart spent her college days at Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association rival Newman University. Stretching from 2017-’21, Stewart faced NSU four times throughout her Jets career. Following the ’21 season, Stewart transferred to Tabor College to finish her career.
Having played as recently as 2022 gives Stewart an advantage as she has seen how the modern game has adapted over the last several years.
“I think the game of basketball has changed so much over the last few years, especially on the women’s side,” said Stewart. “I think it gives me an advantage and relates to the girls as well.”
Stewart will head up the recruiting department next season for Ferguson. Even though the season is still months away, Stewart has a list of non-negotiables for her players.
“I have a list of non-negotiables. When you are watching kids at these enormous tournaments there are a lot of talented players,” said Stewart. “First is their attitude, physicality, toughness, and a basketball IQ. If you don’t have those things I’ll move on.”
Besides checking to see what they are doing on the court, Stewart also evaluates potential future RiverHawks before and after the games to see how they interact with players, family, and coaches.
“How they interact with their coaches off the court,” said Stewart on a difference maker in recruiting. “I pay attention to how they carry themselves and how they respond to other people before and after the game. I think that gives a lot of insight into them as a person and how they will respond to you as a coach.”
Stewart is the first member that has been added to Ferguson’s coaching staff since he was hired in the Spring to take over the women’s basketball program. Stewart said discussions started in May with NSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.