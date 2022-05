Cherokee County cleaned up in the Oklahoma Bass Nation Bassmaster High School Fishing Tournament over the weekend.

Tahlequah High School's Lane Grogan and Kade Stacey took first place on Saturday with 16.31 pounds.

Sequoyah High School's Carl Robbins took first place on Sunday with 16.44 pounds, while Sequoyah's Zack Cooper and Kobe Rider finished second on Sunday with 14.62 pounds.