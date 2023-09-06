Throughout Cherokee County the bass fishing has been ranking from fair to slow. The ever changing weather will continue to effect this throughout the end of the summer and start of fall.
Fort Gibson
Sept. 3. Elevation is .5 feet. below normal, water temperature 90 degrees and clear.
Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap.
Crappie fair on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels and points.
Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
Sept. 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85 degrees and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around shallows and shorelines.
Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits and plastic baits around main lake and points.
Comments: The white bass bite remains fairly strong on points, humps, and islands especially if the wind is in your favor! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
September 2. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and other.
Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area.
Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
September 3. Elevation is 1 foot below normal, water temperature 90 degrees and clear.
Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and main lake.
Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around channels and main lake.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
