Anglers who go out fishing this week you may experience an above-normal elevation at some local fishing spots.
For more information about local fishing spots continue reading below:
Fort Gibson
August 13. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 90 degrees and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap.
Blue catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, coves, and points. White bass is good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around channels, main lake, and points.
Comments: Fish brush structure in deeper water for crappie, around 15 ft. Still getting reports of triple-digit Paddlefish being caught in the main lake. The humps at North and Long Bays are producing crappie, bass, and black bass. Starting to see white bass feeding on shad off rocky points, especially in the late evening.
Wanting to get into fly fishing? Tie on a spider fly or panfish popper and work large rocks near shore or around docks. Use a rod tip to give the fly a shake and they’ll thump it! Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
August 13. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85 degrees and murky. Largemouth bass is good on plastic baits, rogues, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around flats, shallows, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around flats and main lake.
Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on plastic baits, sassy shad, and spoons around coves and main lake.
Comments: The catfish bite remains decent on the upper parts of the lake while drifting shad.
Find the bait-find the fish! White bass activity is still brisk as well in coves and flats late and early! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Keystone
August 13. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 83 degrees and stained. [USACE Lake Level] Largemouth bass are good on lipless baits and plastic baits around channels, points, riprap, river channel, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around creek channels and flats.
Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass are good on jigs, spoons, and tube jigs around the dam, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
August 11. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam.
Comments: Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area and the best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.