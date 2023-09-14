Elevation has been somewhat dropping in the area as of late and it may be affecting the local fishing.
For more information about local fishing holes continue reading below:
Tenkiller Report
Sep 9. Elevation is 1.5 feet below normal [stable], water temperature 87 degrees and clear. Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Smallmouth, Bass, Spotted slow on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, channels, shorelines.
Bass, White fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, tube jigs around channels, main lake.
Crappie, Black fair on minnows, tube jigs, worms around brush structure, docks, main lake.
Fort Gibson
Sep 9. Elevation is 1 foot below normal [stable], water temperature 88 degrees and clear. Bass, Largemouth slow on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, worms around coves, docks, points, riprap.
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White fair on minnows, spoons, tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake.
Bass, White good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, spoons around channels, points.
Grand Lake
Sep 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 83 degress and stained.Bass, Largemouth fair on plastic baits, topwater lures around coves, docks, points, weed beds.Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel good on shad around flats, main lake, river channel.
Bass, White good on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, tube jigs around points.
Lower Illinois
Sep 8. Elevation is normal [stable], water temperature 60 degrees and clear.
Trout, Rainbow fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait around below the dam, other.
Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening and best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.