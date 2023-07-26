Water temperatures continue to stabilize in the area. During this period fish have been locking in on structures at the lakes. Fish are schooling near structures such as docks, standing timber, weed beds, and more.
While the fish are focusing on structure in the lakes, on the Illinois River the best fishing is near the dam at the moment.
For more information about local fishing spots continue reading below:
Grand Lake
Jul 23. The elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 86°F, and stained. (USACE Lake Level).
Bass, Largemouth fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around brush structures, docks, riprap, shallows, standing timber, weed beds.
Bass, Striped Hybrid, Bass, White good on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures around below the dam, points.
Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait around below the dam, docks, main lake.
Comments: White Bass activity remains strong on windy points and wherever the shad are hanging out. Mid-lake islands at dusk and dawn are producing lots of white bass activity as well.
Report submitted by Hank Jenks (Game Warden Delaware County).
Tenkiller
Jul 23. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal (stable), water temperature 86°F and stained. Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Spotted good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points.
Bass, White good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures around channels, flats, main lake.
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White fair on hair jigs, minnows around brush structure, main lake.
Comments: Debris is floating throughout the lake from recent rains in the area. Anglers are finding more success with the black bass early in the morning, late evening, and throughout the night. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood (Game Warden Cherokee County).
Lower Illinois
Jul 21. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 59°F and clear.
Trout, Rainbow fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait around below the dam, other.
Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening and best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry (Game Warden Sequoyah County).
Fort Gibson
Jul 20. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal (stable), water temperature 86°F and clear.
Bass, Largemouth fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, worms around coves, docks, points, riprap.
Bass, White good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits around channels, main lake.
Paddlefish excellent on snagging around channels, main lake.Report submitted by Cody Morris (Game Warden Wagoner County).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.