Fishing continues to be on an upswing around Cherokee County. All species of fish continue to be active across water temperatures that are above 80°F.
For more information about local fishing sports continue reading below:
Fort Gibson
July 30. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Blue catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and shad around channels, coves, and points.
Comments: The weather is hot but so is the fishing! Blue catfish are still biting well on shad and live bluegill. Fish windy points near deeper water or throw some juglines out in the deep channels but make sure your bait is 12-15 ft. deep. Sunfish are excellent, fish around structures in the water. Plenty of buffalo, carp, and gar for bow anglers. Troll channels for white bass. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Tenkiller
July 30. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and points. White bass fair on hair jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on tube jigs around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Grand
July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and stained. Crappie are good on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structures. Blue and channel catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, shad, and worms around coves and docks. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures.
Crappie activity is staying strong from mid-lake to the dam with lots of folks catching crappie in the shade under docks early and late! Catfish are feeding in all areas and are fairly easy to catch around docks as well as drifting near flats and ledges. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
July 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam.
Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
