While fishing is still going strong throughout the area, fishing is starting to slow down some around the area. For more information on local fishing sports continue reading below:
Grand Lake
Aug 29. Elevation is normal [stable], water temperature 85 degrees, and stained. [USACE Lake Level]
Bass, Largemouth fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around coves, docks, riprap, shallows, and shorelines.
Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel good on cut bait, shad around channels, main lake, river channel.
Bass, Striped Hybrid, Bass, and White good on jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, and shorelines. Report submitted by Hank Jenks [Game Warden Delaware County]
Tenkiller
Aug 27. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal [stable], water temperature 86 degrees and clear.
Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Smallmouth, Bass, and Spotted fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structures, coves, docks, points, and shorelines.
Bass, White fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, tube jigs around channels, main lake.
Crappie, Black fair on hair jigs, tube jigs, worms around brush structure, docks, main lake.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood [Game Warden Cherokee County]
Tenkiller
Aug 26. Elevation is normal [stable], water temperature 92 degrees, and stained. [USACE Lake Level]
Bass and largemouths slow on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and ripraps.
Catfish, Blue good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, sunfish around channels, main lake, points.
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White fair on minnows, spoons, tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake.
Report submitted by Cody Morris [Game Warden Wagoner County]
Lower Illinois
Aug 26. Elevation is normal [stable], water temperature 60 degrees and clear.
Trout, Rainbow fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait around below the dam, and others.
Comments: The best times are early morning and late evening and the best areas are below the dam and in the Watts area.
Report submitted by Brek Henry [Game Warden Sequoyah County]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.