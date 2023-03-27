Tenkiller
Elevation is 3.5 feet above normal (rising), water temperature 56 degrees and murky. (USACE Lake Level)
Bass, White good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jigs around channels, main lake, river mouth.
Bass, Largemouth fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, shorelines.
Crappie, Black good on minnows, tube jigs around brush structure, docks.
Lots of debris has been washed into the lake from the recent heavy rains. Boaters should be cautious as they navigate the lake and be mindful of hidden debris under the surface. The White Bass activity is starting to pick up with anglers beginning to have some success around the Cherokee Landing and Highway 82 Bridge areas.
Fort Gibson
Elevation is 7.5 feet above normal (stable), water temperature 50 degrees and murky. (USACE Lake Level)
Bass, Largemouth fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits around coves, points, riprap.
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, docks, main lake.
Bass, White slow on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits around creek channels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.