According to a fishing report submitted by Wagoner County Game Warden Cody Morris, Fort Gibson on Feb. 19 had an elevation 3 feet above normal and falling.
The water temperature was 45 degrees and stained. Crappie did fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish did well on cut bait and shad below the dam, channels, and main lake, as did paddlefish on snagging below the dam and main lake.
According to a Delaware County Game Warden Riley Willman, the elevation was normal in Grand on Feb. 18 with the water temperature at 41 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass did fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish also did fair on chicken liver, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie did well on hair jigs, jigs, and spoons around brush structure and docks.
The lower Illinois on Feb. 17 had an alevation at 11 feet above normal and falling, with water temperature at 45 degrees and clear according to Sequoyah County Game Warden Brek Henry. Rainbow trout was slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam.
At Tenkiller on Feb. 19 Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood said the elevation was 1.5 feet. above normal with water temperature at 44 degrees and murky. Crappie did fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure, creek channels, docks, and main lake.
Largemouth and spotted bass did fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish did well on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels and main lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.