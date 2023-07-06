The constant heat is starting to take affect across local fishing spots.
As the heat hovers near 100, water temperatures are rising in the area with lake water rising above 80 °F. The rising temperatures have seen anglers catching more fish on moving baits and top water lures.
Despite the heat in Cherokee County starting to rise, the fish still have not started to go too deep. Fishing is still active around shallow brush piles and other shallow structures like docks. As the heat continues expect fish to move deep.
For more information on local fishing spots continue reading below.
Fort Gibson
July 2: Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap.
Paddlefish good snagging below the dam, main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake.
Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
July 3: Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds.
Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures around main lake and points.
Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
Jun 30: Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear.
Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam.
Best times are during periods of low and no flow usually early morning and late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area.
Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
July 2: Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on jigs, lipless baits, and small lures around channels and flats.
Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, and creek channels. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, main lake, and points.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.