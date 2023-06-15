While the fishing is heating up around Cherokee County the hybrid and white bass fishing seems to be heating up the most. White bass across the county are focusing on points and are hitting on trolling rigs.
Fort Gibson
June 10. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Comments: Catfish bite is still decent on jugs and fishing points from shore, use worms and shad. Crappie are still being caught suspended off of brush. White bass bite is really good right now trolling main channels especially around the 51 Highway bridge. Black bass are definitely on summer pattern. Throw topwater around structure and riprap in the mornings and evenings. Then switch to finesse around docks and deeper water structure. Bow fishing is still hot! Striper bite decent during generation below dam. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
June 13. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids good on plastic baits, sassy shad, and spoons below the dam, main lake, and tailwater. White bass good on plastic baits and tube jigs around main lake. Comments: Hybrids and white bass reports have heated up this week in the main lake and below the dam. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
June 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow from the dam and those are usually early morning and late evening. Best locations are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
June 11. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and channels. White bass good on Alabama rigs, hair jigs, and small lures around flats, river channel, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad, shad, and stinkbait around channels, flats, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
