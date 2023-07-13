A lack of substantial rain has lowered the water levels across different bodies of water. The lower water levels are making the fishing tougher at the moment. But experts are anticipating the bite to return to normal with incoming rain.
For everything you need to know about local fishing spots continue reading below:
Fort Gibson
July 9. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Paddlefish good snagging around channels and main lake. Comments: The water has been low which has made the bite tough but hopefully, it'll continue to rise with more chances of rain this week. Troll crankbaits around Hwy 51 bridge, the hump at north bay and points where shoreline and deep water meet for White Bass. The main lake south of the bridge has been stacked with paddlefish with some giants being caught. Blue catfish are being caught in deeper water on cut shad and live sunfish. Below the dam has been slow due to minimal flow. Sunfish bite is amazing! Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
July 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
July 7. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow from the dam usually early morning and late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
July 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, flats, and points. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
