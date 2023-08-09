Throughout the summer the panfish bite has been on fire, and that does not appear to be changing in August.
For more information on local fishing spots continue reading below:
Fort Gibson
August 6. The elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 88 degrees and murky. [USACE Lake Level] Crappies are good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, docks, and main lake.
Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap.
Comments: Cooler temperatures this coming up week so get on the water! Crappie bite is pretty solid right now. Fish your favorite jig or a minnow in about 15 ft. of water under a dock or on some brush. Big paddlefish are still being caught in the Jackson Bay area of the main lake. Keep trolling humps and channels around points and structure for white bass. The sunfish bite is still phenomenal! Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
Aug. 6. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85 degrees and stained. Striped bass hybrids and white bass are good on plastic baits, sassy shad, shad, and spinnerbaits around coves, flats, and points. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, riprap, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure.
Comments: Much of the fishing activity has slowed but white bass and hybrid activity remains strong. Many of the coves are producing activity as well.
The best times to go are early and late and the activity may be short-lived but furious! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
Aug. 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait.
Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and in the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
Aug. 6. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 86 degrees and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structures, channels, and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
