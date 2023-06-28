Recent storms in the area have effected your local fishing spots adding higher water levels and stained water.
For more information about local fishing spots continue reading below:
Fort Gibson
June 23. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake. CWater is murkier lately which has made bowfishing tougher but there are still plenty of gar, carp, and buffalo in the shallows. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
June 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake, points, and rocks. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and other. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
June 24. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, and points. White bass good on crankbaits and lipless baits around channels and main lake. CReport submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
