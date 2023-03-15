According to a report by Delaware County Game Warden Riley Willman, elevation was normal at Grand on March 12. The water temperature was 52 degrees and stained. Largemouth bass did well on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and points. Blue catfish did fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie also did fair on hair jigs, and jigs below the dam, brush structure, and docks.
According to Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood, on March 12 Tenkiller had an elevation 2 feet above normal. Water temperature was 53degrees and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass did fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. White bass also did fair on Alabama rigs, small lures, and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie did well on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and main lake.
On March 12 at Fort Gibson, elevation was 3 feet above normal and falling, according to Wagoner County Game Warden Cody Morris' report. The water temperature was 53degrees and murky. Crappie was slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish was also slow on cut bait and shad below the dam, channels, and main lake. Paddlefish was slow with snagging below the dam and main lake.
At Greenleaf on March 13, elevation was normal with water temperature at 53degrees and clear. According to Muskogee County Game Warden Dylan Langford, largemouth bass was slow on bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and small lures around main lake, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie was slow on jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish did fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, flats, and shorelines.
