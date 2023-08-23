Recent rainfall has effected the water around the area. While the rivers remain very stained with very little visibility for fish.
For more information about local watering holes continue reading below:
Fort Gibson
August 20. Elevation is 2 feet above normal and stable, water temperature 86 degrees and murky.
Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap.
Paddlefish are good snagging around channels, in the main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around channels, main lake, and points.
Comments: The return of the heat has slowed fishing back down a bit. You can still catch crappie suspended off brush or around docks, be patient with presentation, or use live bait.
Crappie and white bass are being caught around the humps at Long and North Bays. Blue catfish still doing well on shad suspended deep from juglines or fishing deeper channels near the shore. With the water being high and dirty the bow anglers are having a tougher time finding fish. Black bass bite is tough, try topwater early.
Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
August 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structures, docks, shallows, and shorelines.
Blue catfish are good on cut bait, shad, and shrimp around flats and main lakes.
Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structures and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
August 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, and PowerBait below the dam.
Comments: The best times are early morning and late evening; the best areas are below the dam and in the Watts area.
Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
August 20. Elevation is 1.5 feet above normal and stable, water temperature 88 degrees and murky.
Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structures, docks, and points. White bass are good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around brush structures, channels, and the main lake.
Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish around channels and the main lake.
Comments: Anglers can have success with bass by fishing early morning or late evening, throwing into areas with shade, or fishing deeper water.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
