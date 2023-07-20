Right now anglers in the area are noticing bass hitting topwater baits, crank baits, and jigs. The bass are mighty active with the water temperature reaching the mid-80s across the board at the lakes. The lower Illinois River is still lower than 60 degrees on the other hand.
For more information about fishing in Cherokee County continue reading:
Fort Gibson
July 15. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 86°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap.
White bass are good on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around channels and main lake. Paddlefish are excellent snagging around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
July 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structures, docks, riprap, rocks, shallows, and weed beds.
Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
July 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and spoons below the dam.
Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of lower flow or no flow from the dam. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
July 16. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structures, creek channels, and flats.
White bass are good on in-line spinnerbaits and tube jigs around channels, flats, and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
