Over the past couple of weeks, the fishing has relatively stabilized with many areas reporting little change. Moving baits seem to be the ideal way to go for both black bass and white bass.
While the bass are keying in on moving baits, the panfish are starting to head to deeper parts of the water.
Fort Gibson
June 16. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap.
Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake.
Comments: Report is pretty similar to previous weeks.
Troll crankbaits in main channels for white bass, fish structure in 15-20 ft. of water suspended for Crappie, use topwater baits around structure early mornings and late evenings for black bass and switch to pitching jigs and Biffle bugs into shade and deep structure during midday.
When water is generating below the dam the striper bite is hot! Use popping corks with plastic baits or bucktails. Paddlefish are stacked up in main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand
June 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, riprap, shorelines, and weed beds.
White bass good on jigs, plastic baits, and small lures around points. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Lower Illinois
June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Trout, Rainbow good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam.
Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow from the dam. These are usually early morning and late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
June 18. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. White bass good on small lures and tube jigs around channels and main lake.
Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels and flats. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
