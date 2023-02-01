Local fishing reports show the water elevation at several local waterways was normal and did not surpass 50 degrees.
At Tenkiller, on Jan. 28, elevation was normal, like Grand's, but with a water temperature of 40 degrees and the appearance stained. According to a report submitted by Cody Youngblood, a Cherokee County game warden, largemouth and spotted bass did fair on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie was also fair around brush structure and docks with minnows and tube jigs.
The lower Illinois on Jan. 27 had clear water with normal elevation. The water temperature was 48 degrees, and rainbow trout did well on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait, and spoons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.